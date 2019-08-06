The Eden Prowlers are now practicing football for its upcoming season.
Practices for the tackle teams, ages 7 to 12, are being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Freedom Park. The cost to participate is $100.
The flag tag team, ages 5 and 6, will practice from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Aug. 6. The cost to participate is $50.
To participate, players must attend a school in Eden and they must submit a birth certificate when they register.
For information, email Terry Vernon at TVernon@edennc.us.
Learn basic, advanced bidding bridge skills
Beginner bridge lessons will be offered from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 19. Participants will learn opening bids, responses, opener rebids and responder rebids, overcalls, Stayman, and weak two bids.
Advanced bidding classes will be offered from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, beginning Aug. 22. Advanced bidding will cover bidding in third and fourth seat, takeout doubles, cuebids by responder and advancer, Michael’s cuebid and unusual notrump, Jacoby 2nt, negative doubles, new minor forcing, and western cuebids.
The classes last for eight weeks and will be taught at the Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.
Each course is $140 plus $20 for the textbook. Mail a check to Mary Leger, 29 Nandina Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455. For information, call Leger at 336-327-6357.
Goodwill hosting job fair at Baptist church
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will host a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Greensboro Baptist Church, 3232 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
Triad Goodwill will showcase dozens of employers offering full-time, part-time and seasonal job positions in both permanent and temporary capacities.
For information, call 336-544-5305.
Free ice cream part
of anniversary party
Griffin Recreation Center will host a fifth anniversary party from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. All ages are welcome at this free event.
The recreation center staff will showcase the center’s programs, provide free ice cream and cake, offer sample fitness classes from 6 to 8 p.m. and offer giveaway items.
For information, call 336-373-2928 or email keynisha.jackson@greensboro-nc.gov.