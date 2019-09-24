The public is invited to learn about the strengths of Greensboro’s opportunity zones with city staff and community leaders at an event sponsored by the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, the Greensboro Planning Department, the Greensboro Community Foundation, N.C. Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Bruce Katz, the author of several books and major papers on sustainable and smart growth, will be the keynote speaker at the event from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St. in Greensboro. The $15 cost includes refreshments, coffee and sandwiches by 1618 Seafood Grille.
Opportunity zones are census tracts, consisting primarily of economically distressed communities, where new private investments may be eligible for preferential tax treatment under certain conditions. The program works by offering a deferral of capital gains tax over time and eventually total forgiveness.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for “Greensboro’s Opportunity Zones.”
Guilford sheriff office starts Town Hall series
Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers is launching a countywide Town Hall series to inform community leaders and citizens about the department’s reentry program for former inmates of the County Detention center who served their time and are returning to local communities.
Open to the public, the first of at least four programs around Guilford County is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave. in High Point. Dates and locations for future Reentry Town Halls will be announced soon.
Veteran prison chaplain, the Rev. Edward Williams, director of the Guilford County Reentry Council, will lead the event, which will include public input.
For information, call Sharon Harrison-Pope at 336-641-5581.
Men’s health focus of motorcycle ride
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Select Cycle, 430 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Motorcycle riders will don tweed suits, bow ties, shine shoes, waxed mustaches and more to reflect the theme.
There are no entry fees though riders are encouraged to raise sponsorship money.
Proceeds will be used to increase awareness of prostrate cancer and male mental health/suicide prevention on behalf of The Movember Foundation.
The ride, open to all genders, is held worldwide on the last Sunday of September every year.
For information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.
