The YMCA of Greensboro aims to keep the community warm this winter through a blanket drive at its area locations. As a way of saying thank you, anyone who donates a new blanket and wants to join the Y will have their membership-joining fee waived. The initiative ends today.
Blanket donations will be distributed to various organizations in the area, including the Reidsville Outreach Center and the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro, which provides services to people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The association is comprised of one resident camp (Camp Weaver) and eight North Carolina fitness facilities throughout the area, including:
- Alex W. Spears III YMCA, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro
- Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro
- Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., Greensboro
- Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, Jamestown
- Reidsville Family YMCA, 504 S. Main St., Reidsville
- Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy Ave., Eden
- Western Rockingham Family YMCA, 600 S. 5th St., Mayodan
- Stoney Creek Express YMCA, 954-D Golf House Road West, Whitsett
New LGBTQ Center will hold grand opening
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center will hold a grand opening of the new LGBTQ Center from noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at 121 N. Greene St. in Greensboro. There will be a ribbon cutting at noon, followed by tours of the center throughout the afternoon.
More than $150,000 was raised last year to completely renovate the space, which was a former Quiznos. It now provides more than 1,800-square-feet of space with multiple meeting areas, a lounge, and a queer library where people can check out LGBTQ-related media and find local resources.
Groups in the community are invited to use the space to hold meetings, etc. The center also boasts an expanded transgender clothing closet that offers gender-affirming clothing. Local artist Gina Franco painted two murals in the space, including one on the outside.
For information, visit OUTandAboutGreensboro.org.
Donate outerwear for Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7 at its 301 W. Greene Drive location.
The outreach is part of A Cleaner World’s 33rd annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign.
All adults receiving assistance must bring a valid picture identification. A Medicaid card or birth certificate is required for all children receiving coats as well.
A Cleaner World Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign collects coats for local adults and children in need throughout the Triad. Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location now and throughout February.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.