A panel of cybersecurity experts will discuss risks relating to computer fraud, cybercrime, cybersecurity, data protection and data breaches during a free cybersecurity panel discussion from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Hyatt Place Greensboro/Downtown, 300 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Total Computer Solutions and Technology Concepts & Design are the hosts.
To register, visit www.tcsusa.com/calendar.
Golf tourney to benefit officers’ families
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division III Community Corrections will host the fourth annual Matty-Brenner Memorial Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at The Revival at Crescent, 220 Laurel Valley Way in Salisbury.
Proceeds will be donated to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to preserve and support the surviving families of correctional and probation officers who die on the job.
Cost is $65 per player.
For information, email Ashley Alley at ashley.alley@ncdps.gov or visit www.mattybrenner.wixsite.com/tournament.
Register for races benefitting food bank
The annual Ardmore Run Against Hunger benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1046 Miller St. in Winston-Salem.
The Fun Run begins at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and the 10K at 9:15 a.m.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/ArdmoreRAH10K5KFunRunandFoodDrive.
Learn county’s role in Underground Railroad
A day of programming in honor of Vestal Coffin (born Oct. 10, 1792; died Oct. 10, 1826) will be held Oct. 10 as part of the year-long observance of the bicentennial of the Underground Railroad in Guilford County.
Coffin was the first “conductor” on the underground railroad in Guilford County. He was from the New Garden Quaker community and is buried with his wife, Alethea, in the Quaker graveyard at New Garden.
The day will begin with a lecture by Arwin Smallwood, chair of the history and political science department at N.C. A&T. His lecture will be at 9:30 a.m. in ACB 101 on the A&T campus.
That will be followed by a noon presentation at the Benjamin Benson marker on February 1 Plaza in downtown Greensboro, honoring Coffin’s work to free Benson from being sold into slavery.
At 3 p.m., a tour of the New Garden woods, used as a sanctuary, will start from Nathan Hunt Road on the Guilford College campus.
The day will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with a tour of the New Garden Friends graveyard, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro, led by Max L. Carter, ending at the Coffins’ graves.
The events are free and open to the public.
For information, call 336-292-7316 or email mcarter@guilford.edu.
Free seminar to teach financial planning
Brown Recreation Center, along with Financial Education Partners, will host a free financial seminar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the center, 302 E. Vandalia Road.
This session will help adults become more fiscally fit and knowledgeable in areas such as financial freedom, college planning, social security and more.
For information, contact Graham Jones at 336-288-8788 or graham@feonline.org.
Cardinal Country Club hosting tournament
The 17th annual Brunson Invitational Golf Scholarship Tournament will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Cardinal Country Club, 5818 Cardinal Way in Greensboro.
For information, contact Rodney Brunson at 336-457-2372 or brunsongolfinvitation@gmail.com.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.