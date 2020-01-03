TEDxGreensboro will hold an all-day forum on March 26 in which Greensboro’s thinkers and doers can share ideas around the theme of risk.
The forum open to the public is designed to spark conversation and meaningful change in the community and beyond.
Tickets, which include speaker sessions, lunch, selected TED videos and entertainment presentations, are available at www.TEDxGreensboro.com for $70 for a limited time. The regular price is $80.
The forum will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Street closed next weekEast Washington Street between South Davie and Church streets in downtown Greensboro will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 6-9, for utility installation. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.
For information, call 336-433-7246.
Community Arts Day set for Jan. 26 in High Point
The High Point Arts Council will present its annual Community Arts Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
This free event serves as an opportunity for all members of the community to come together and celebrate the arts being created in the High Point area.
This year’s Community Arts Day will feature performances by the High Point Arts Council, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts and High Point Community Theatre.
The council will also use the day to recognize its 2020 Community Arts Project and Teacher Arts Project grant recipients.
There will be complimentary refreshments to enjoy during the performances.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.