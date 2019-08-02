The city of High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3. This will be an opportunity for High Point residents to drop off the following household items, at no charge, for proper collection and disposal:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses.
For more information, call 336-883-3681.
Public input sought on
Dan River restoration
As Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration trustees, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking the public’s input on the draft restoration plan and environmental assessment related to the 2014 Dan River coal ash spill. The draft considers projects to restore damaged natural resources or replace resource services lost as a result of the spill. The NRDAR process is separate from closure and cleanup activities.
The public comment period ends on Sept. 9.
The trustees will hold a public information session to present the draft restoration plan, with an open house and poster session focused on answering questions about the projects identified in the draft restoration plan. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Eden Town Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive.
For information, call 804-698-4442.