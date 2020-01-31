Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 on the Laurel Bluff Trail. Admission will be single-serve snack food or a winter jacket, which will be donated to Interactive Resource Center to assist residents experiencing homelessness.
Space on the hike is limited. Reserve your spot at https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNHS.
Participants should meet at the Laurel Bluff Trail on Lake Brandt Road at 12:30 p.m. for participant parking and donation collection. Laurel Bluff is 6.5 miles round trip. The hike is moderately strenuous based on the distance and terrain.
For more information regarding this program and others at the city lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
Learn law enforcement operations at academy
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office’s internal processes.
The classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 27-April 16, at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
In addition, four labs will be held at various locations with dates and times to be announced.
For information, contact MCPL J.A. Page at 336-641-3378 or jpage0@guilfordcountync.gov.
Online survey looks at affordable housing
The city of Greensboro is conducting an online survey about affordable housing in Greensboro at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HousingGSO. Residents must take the survey by Feb. 12.
Responses will be incorporated into Neighborhood Development Department’s 10-year affordable housing plan, called Housing GSO.
For the past several months, Neighborhood Development staff have been conducting surveys and engaging with residents to get feedback on a variety of housing issues. Four focus areas have been identified that would best meet the current housing need in Greensboro. They are:
- Affordable rental housing
- Neighborhood revitalization
- Affordable homeownership
- Supportive housing
In each of these focus areas, there are four recommendations for how to turn the focus area into a reality. The survey asks residents to rank in priority order the four focus areas and then the four recommendations within each area.
For information, call 336-433-7266.
Casino-themed event to benefit arts council
The High Point Arts Council will hold Casino D’Arts from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 8 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive.
In addition to casino games, there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction and entertainment. At the end of the evening, chips are converted to tickets for a chance to win a door prize. Attire is black-tie optional.
Tickets are $60; proceeds benefit the council and its affiliated arts organizations.
To purchase tickets, call 336-889-2787 or visit www.highpointarts.org/arts/fund-raising/casino-darts.
Photos, items sought of High Point community
In May 2019, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the Daniel Brooks Homes community. This development was constructed in 1942, and it is the oldest property in the HPHA’s inventory. The six-year redevelopment plan proposes a total of 264 multifamily rental units on the current site and of-site within higher opportunity areas. The proposed redevelopment efforts will aid in the deconcentration of poverty, development of new mixed-income housing and preservation of the HPHA’s commitment to provide quality affordable housing in High Point.
The HPHA’s goal is to revitalize the community and memorialize the Rev. Daniel Brooks by ensuring his name is honored and not lost by the negative perception of the current Daniel Brooks Homes. Unfortunately, over the years, the history of Rev. Daniel Brooks was forgotten; and the name association of the Daniel Brooks Homes community perception changed from one of promise and hope to a community known for drugs and other criminal activities. Though the community has improved, the negative perception remains.
The HPHA is requesting copies of old photos, recordings, new articles, etc. of the community from the 1940s-1970s. Individuals who lived in the community during this period are encouraged to share their memories in writing, as well.
Submit historical information to the Housing Authority of the City of High Point, Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. If original items are provided, the HPHA will copy and return the originals.
For information, call 336-878-2312.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.