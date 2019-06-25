The concert, Songs of Faith, Songs of Freedom: Music of the Underground Railroad, will be at 3 p.m. July 14 at New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
Kim R. Harris will perform.
Harris is a recording artist, teacher, composer and storyteller, traveling the nation, performing concerts, and lecturing on the music of the Underground Railroad and the modern civil rights movement. She is an assistant professor of African American Thought and Practice in the department of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Sponsored by The Underground Railroad Bicentennial Project, New Garden Friends Meeting and the North Carolina Friends Historical Society, with the support of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
For information, call 336-292-5487.
Learn about pollinators at free event Aug. 17
Bee Friendly to Pollinators Day, a free event, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
Visitors will learn about the different kinds of pollinators and the vital role they play in food production. Pollinator experts will share information about the best ways gardeners can help protect and attract pollinators. There will be butterfly, bee and bug displays; plus take a look inside a real beehive.
The Greensboro Eco-Bus will also be on hand with live animal displays. The day will conclude with a Monarch butterfly release.
For information, contact Hanna Smith at 336-641-2400 or hanna_smith@ncsu.edu.
Runs, party set for Downtown Greenway
Downtown Greenway’s 10th annual Block Party and Run 4 the Greenway will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at LoFi (Lower Fisher) Park on the Downtown Greenway, 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The 4-Mile Run and 1-Mile Fun Run/Doggie Jog will start and finish on North Eugene with the course going on the completed northern section of the Downtown Greenway and through the Westerwood neighborhood.
The 1-Mile Fun Run/Doggie Jog begins at 4:30 p.m. and the 4-Mile Run begins at 5 p.m. The post-race party, which takes place from 4 to 8 p.m., will include the block party with entertainment, kid’s activities and vendors on site.
For information, call 336-387-8353 or visit downtowngreenway.org.