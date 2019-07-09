Greensboro will celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month this July with a variety of activities.
This year’s theme is “Game On,” and Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to challenge their friends and neighbors to a game or two at their local recreation center or park. Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray will lead the way with a series of friendly competitions with some of the residents’ favorite locals. Check them out on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The games continue at an event for adults 21 and older. Adult Recess will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the Barber Park Sprayground, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. This free event will feature playground games like four square and kickball, adults-only sprayground access and music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Food and beer will be available to purchase.
For the family, check out Greensboro Trails Day, from 8 a.m. to noon July 27 at Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro. There will be guided hikes, mountain bike rides and trail runs, BMX bike demos, water activities, and more. For the little ones, there will be a kids adventure course. The first 150 kids to register will receive a medal. Sign up for activities at www.greensboro-nc.gov/trailsday.
There is also a Parks and Recreation Month contest — the “I Heart #GSOParksandRec” Scavenger Hunt. Each week, staff members will hide a “heart” in one of the parks or botanical gardens. Follow the clues posted every Friday afternoon on the Facebook page to find where. The people who find each will win a Parks and Recreation prize pack worth approximately $100.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth.
Candlelight vigil planned to raise awareness of detained migrants
A candlelight vigil will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 in Government Plaza, 110 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Organizers seek to raise awareness and share action steps for ending family separation and other human rights abuses against detained migrants.
This event is a Lights for Liberty sister vigil, taking place at the same time as hundreds of other vigils across the United States.
The vigil will feature Latinx musicians, artists and speakers from across the community, including migrants sharing their personal stories. This inclusive event will be fully bilingual in English and Spanish. All immigrant, refugee and non-immigrant communities are welcome and invited to participate.
Organizers ask that participants bring a battery-operated candle to the event.
For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/lightsforlibertygso.
Learn about sharks during
weeklong event at Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is celebrating alongside the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week on July 29-Aug. 3 with crafts, education stations and games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. In addition to ongoing activities, including coloring pages, temporary tattoos and shark-shaped bubbles, each day of the week will be themed around a unique educational opportunity. Daily themes are as follows:
- July 29: Learn what sharks like to eat and how they snag their snacks.
- July 30: Test your shark smarts with a round of “Myth or Tooth” trivia.
- July 31: Explore sharks’ superpowers — like their ability to detect electricity.
- Aug. 1: Discover the importance of shark conservation. Why do we need sharks and how can we help them?
- Aug. 2: Learn about the strangest and most unusual sharks in the sea.
- Aug. 3: Find out which sharks are the biggest, fastest, oldest and more.
Activities are free with general admission or GSC membership. Learn more at www.greensboroscience.org.