Summer Night Lights is back starting for its seventh season of free summer events and activities for Guilford County teens ages 13 to 18. Families can get SNL event information by texting @gsnl to 81010.
Founded in 2012, SNL is a collaboration between the Greensboro Public Library and Parks and Recreation to offer structured and engaging activities for area teens.
Events will kickoff June 8 with a full season of free SNL programs at Greensboro recreation centers and libraries.
This summer’s events include the program’s signature teen night at Greensboro Sportsplex along with many other opportunities to learn new skills such as cooking, film or photography.
There also will be tech and craft classes, and football, basketball and fitness clinics.
See the full list of summer events at www.greensboro-nc.gov/snl.
Attend free shape-note sing in Bethania
The Winston-Salem Shape Note Singers will sponsor a participatory shape-note sing (early religious and patriotic music) from 3 to 5 p.m. June 16 at Alpha Chapel, 5393 Ham Horton Lane in Bethania.
The event is free.
Books will be available for loan or purchase.
For information, call 336-725-2760 or visit www.ncshapenote.org.