Coach James Roach of Roach Tennis will lead a free tennis strategy clinic on July 15 at the Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St. in Eden.
High school-age players will meet at 5:30 p.m. and adult players will meet at 7 p.m.
This clinic is supported by grants to Rockingham County Tennis Association from USTA Foundation for Adult Social Leagues and from USTA Foundation and Southern Tennis Foundation.
Roach played college tennis and started his coaching career at Winston-Salem State University. He is the United Way of Rockingham County 2019 Fast Four Tournament winner in men’s and mixed doubles.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.
Clemmons dentistry to host grand opening
Blue Wolf Dental will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 5 p.m. July 16. The practice is at 6328 Clemmons Point Drive in Clemmons.
There will be door prizes, giveaways and refreshments.
Blue Wolf Dental officially opened its doors on July 8 and provides care to all ages.
For information, call 336-970-5100.
Adult literacy agency seeking volunteers
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency in N.C., is looking for volunteers who are able to spend two to four hours a week working with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and technology skills.
Volunteer training will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 23-24.
All sessions will be held at the Self Help Building, 122 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
More than 30 adults in Guilford County are on the agency’s waiting list for literacy instruction.
To register for training or for information, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.
July 21 ride to support law enforcement
Zoo City Jeepers is hosting an inaugural Back the Blue Ride on July 21. It is a law enforcement led, non-stop ride around Randolph County. Proceeds benefit The Friends of Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcycles, cars, Jeeps, etc. are welcome; vehicles will be grouped accordingly for ride safety.
The event begins at Cox’s Harley Davidson, 2795 N.C. 134 in Asheboro and ends at Solar Pointe at the North Carolina Zoo. The band Old 49 will perform.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. departure time. Registration is $20 per vehicle.
For information, contact Tra Meier at 336-653-8179 or email zoocityjeepers@gmail.com. Also, visit www.facebook.com/events/13206892 51416463/.
This year’s Blue Star Museums ends Sept. 2
The High Point Museum joined other museums nationwide in participating in the 10th summer of Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2019 program will end Sept. 2. Military personnel can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide.
First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence are honorary co-chairwomen of Blue Star Museums 2019.