Moore Music Company will host a piano teacher workshop presented by Piano Adventures clinician Jon Ophoff from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 at Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The first half of the workshop, Share the Spirit of Play, will focus on My First Piano Adventure, the piano curriculum for young beginners authored by Nancy and Randall Faber.
During the second half of the workshop, attendees will discover new publications from the Fabers.
Ophoff is director of production and technology at Faber Piano Adventures, working with the Fabers on book production and multimedia support.
To register, call 536-214-4636 or email joshua@mooremusiccompany.com. Attendees will receive free music and light refreshments will be provided.
Charity bike rides set for weekend of Sept. 7
The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by Bobby Labonte, will welcome High Point Mayor Jay Wagner back to its annual Charity Bike Ride. The foundation is adding a family-oriented event to its 2019 ride: the Mayor’s Ride, a free ride through the city for ages 12 and older.
The 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The Mayor’s Ride kicks off at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon on FamFest, a free family festival that will include a NASCAR race car simulator, bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painting, balloon art and more.
All proceeds support this year’s charity grant recipients: High Point LEAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont and High Point Swim Club. All three nonprofits align with the foundation’s mission to support children and families in the Triad.
This year, events also include the return of “The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” gallery exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point on Sept. 5. A VIP ride and luncheon will be hosted by Labonte the morning of Sept. 6, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. The Charity Bike Ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 and offers cyclists a 40K, 60K or 100K route.
To register, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
Get tickets for Aug. 3 soul/jazz vocalist show
Soul/jazz vocalist, Rhonda Thomas will perform Aug. 3 at The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.
This concert is a benefit for The Magnolia House Foundation. There will be both a 7 and 9 p.m. show for this intimate evening.
Tickets are $39.99. To purchase tickets, visit www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.com/events/rhonda-thomas-live-at-the-magnolia-house.