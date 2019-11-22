Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will be on hand to collect food donations at the Greensboro Swarm’s opening night at 7 p.m. today at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Blue Ridge Companies is the official housing provider for the Greensboro Swarm and will be giving away 2,000 commemorative Blue Ridge Companies/Greensboro Swarm T-shirts to fans.
For information, visit facebook.com/blueridgecompanies.
Red Kettle Campaign underway for year
The Salvation Army of High Point kicked off the annual Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 15.
The 2019 Red Kettle campaign goal is $150,000. The Salvation Army relies on the money raised through this campaign to provide Christmas to local families in need and to safeguard the well-being of the community through year-round programming and social services programs.
Red Kettles can be found in more than 20 locations around High Point through Dec. 24.
This year, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the Red Kettles. The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation. Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
Volunteers are still needed. For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.registertoring.com.
Science center offers a night for adults only
The Greensboro Science Center will host Grown-Up Game Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10 for adults ages 21 and older. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine and beer — as well as non-alcoholic beverages — while exploring the GSC after hours in an adult-only atmosphere.
In honor of the GSC’s current temporary exhibit, Toys: The Inside Story, additional games and activities will be located throughout the museum. Guests will be invited to join GSC staff for a round of trivia, participate in a virtual snowball fight, and try their hand at giant Jenga, Kerplunk and cornhole.
Advance tickets are $8 for GSC members and $10 for non-members. Tickets purchased at the door are $10 for GSC members and $12 for non-members. Two complimentary drink tickets are included with each admission and guests will have the opportunity to purchase additional drink tickets during the event.
Ward Black Law’s ‘Toys For Tots’ drive is Dec. 6
Ward Black Law will launch its “Toys For Tots” drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Ward Black Law’s office at 208 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
The event is open to anyone who would like to donate to this cause. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children, from infants to 12 year olds, and enjoy food, visit with Santa and thank a Marine.
Ward Black Law is a collection site for “Toys for Tots” gifts through Dec. 13. Donated toys will be delivered to needy children in the Triad by volunteer Marines before Dec. 25.
Triad Goodwill store hosts ‘Good Buy’ sale
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will close the Retail Store and Donation Center located at 1145 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point on Dec. 1.
The store will host a ‘Good Buy’ sale starting Nov. 29. The sale will feature half-off all donated items in the store. It will take place only at the Lexington Avenue location.
Triad Goodwill will also be opening a brand new location at 11316 N. Main St. in Archdale in January.
Lutheran church’s cookie sale is Dec. 14
Christ Lutheran Church, at 3600 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Stop by for an assortment of homemade cookies, either by the pound or individually.
For more information, call 336-288-4482.
