The Wheels on the Greenway event, originally set for April 25, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
However, Downtown Greenway is still accepting gently used bicycles for students in need. Adult bicycles are welcome, too.
Residents can drop them off at Bikesboro, 2412 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
Those who plan to drop off bicycles should call or email Laura Lorenz first at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Due to virus, Lowes sets hours for seniors
In response to the need to distance seniors and others who are vulnerable to the spread of the virus, Lowes Foods is asking customers to help them dedicate special shopping hours.
Lowes Foods is dedicating 7 to 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday as shopping hours for seniors and others who are vulnerable to the virus. Those who are not at risk are being asked to shop at after 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or other days of the week.
The special shopping hours are in place until further notice.
Landfill suspends Saturday hours
The Kersey Valley Landfill’s Saturday hours will be suspended until further notice to protect residents and staff because of COVID-19.
The landfill will remain operational Monday through Friday during normal hours.
For information, contact Terry Houk at 336-883-3218.
Services at women’s center available online
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro closed to the public, volunteers and resource specialists March 25.
The center will continue to offer resource and referral services and attorney hotline appointments via email at info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Those who need job search assistance should contact Heather Schneck at Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Staff members are working with limited access to phones and emails and will get back with residents as soon as possible.
