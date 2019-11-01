High Point Public Library will host its annual local author showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
The showcase will feature authors from various genres.
Here is the schedule:
- Poetry writing workshop, 10 a.m., third floor research classroom
- Art of writing workshop, 11 a.m., second floor business center
- Write-In, quiet space for patrons to work on their future book, noon, third floor research classroom
- Sisters Connected discussion of “In West Mills” by De’Shawn Charles Winslow, 1 p.m., third floor book lover’s room
For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646.
Thankfulness focus of civil rights center event
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will focus on thankfulness during an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Performances by Triad A Cappella Connection and Sai Shruthi Laya Music School are expected.
Guests are asked to bring food donations for a local food bank.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
Veterans Day Parade planned for Nov. 9
A Veterans Day Parade will begin at noon Nov. 9 in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street in Greensboro.
The rain or shine parade will honor local Gold Star families. These families represent those from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in all conflicts.Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will also be showcased.
Area high school marching bands and JROTC units, the Greensboro History Museum, and various clubs and organizations will participate against a backdrop of military vehicles and floats provided by local businesses.
For information, call 336-340-5454.
Group to host Paint The City Purple at library
The Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence will offer Paint The City Purple, a Youth Summit at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The event will focus on healthy dating practices, self-esteem, the warning signs of toxic relationships and other topics. There will be special speakers, youth performers, games, activities and door prizes.
For information, visit www.sdjfnc.org.
Dental clinic hosting an open house Nov. 1
The Guilford County Chandler Dental Clinic will host on open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at 1103 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Dr. Chandler and his wife donated the building to the county when Chandler closed his practice in 2007. Renovations to the building were started in early spring 2019 and were completed in late September. Several of the operatories were upgraded. Each side of the building is equipped with X-ray units, a sterilization room and staff offices. The reception area was re-configured, and the interior was painted, and new flooring was installed.
The Guilford County Chandler Dental program provides routine dental services such as checkups, cleanings, sealants (children only), fillings and X-rays and emergency treatments to children up to age 21 with Medicaid or N.C. Health Choice and to children who are uninsured and meet family income guidelines. Women approved for Pregnancy Medicaid are also served.
Free language assistance is available upon request.
For information, call 336-641-3152.
