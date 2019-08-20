After public voting, the Greensboro Public Library selected “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah for the 2019 One City, One Book community read. Institutionalized racism is a prevalent theme in the book and the library will feature another author on the topic when Osha Gray Davidson discusses his book, “The Best of Enemies” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
Davidson is an award-winning author of six books of nonfiction and more than a hundred articles on a range of topics.
The book discussion event is free and open to the public. For information, visit library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Golf cart tours offered
of Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway is offering golf cart tours for residents who want to learn about the construction timeline for completion and about the public art found on the greenway.
Tours will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21-23, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22. Tours leave from Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
A $10 donation is suggested but not required.
To register, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org or 336-387-8355.
Annual breakfast to honor YWCA Greensboro partners
YWCA Greensboro’s annual breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at 1807 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
The event is a celebration of those who support the organization. Organizers will highlight progress and recognize organizations and individuals who were outstanding partners.
Tickets are $40 per person.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Humane Society hosting free rabies clinic Aug. 23
The Humane Society of the Piedmont will offer a free rabies vaccine clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 23. The one-year vaccines are for dogs and cats and will be offered while supplies last.
The line will not start until 8:30 a.m.
The society is at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-299-3060.
Cocktail party to kick off charity fundraising weekend
The Bobby Labonte Foundation will host a cocktail party and silent auction from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Markor Art Center’s Terrace on the Fifth and Sky Bar, 122-A N. Hamilton St. in High Point.
Tickets are $100 each, with 50/50 raffle tickets also available for purchase. This year, all proceeds will support three non-profits that align with the foundation’s mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families: High Point LEAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont and High Point Swim Club.
The foundation’s Charity Bike Ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. At 9:30 a.m., High Point Mayor Jay Wagner will lead the Mayor’s Ride, a free bike ride open to everyone ages 12 and older.
At 10 a.m., Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce will open FamFest, presented by Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep. FamFest is a free family event that will include a NASCAR race car simulator, bounce houses, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, mascots and the annual kids’ bike race. Parents can browse local vendors for jewelry, crafts and art, and take part in an activity with Home Depot. Free hot dogs from Cook Out will also be served while they last.
To purchase tickets to the cocktail party, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
Short films, discussion focuses on immigration
The city of High Point, High Point Museum and YWCA High Point will host Stories Beyond Borders at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at 155 W. Westwood Ave. in High Point.
The program features five short films that “show a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities.” It is a project of Working Films, a national nonprofit based in Wilmington.
This free event also will include a discussion led by those who are working for immigrant justice in High Point.
For information, call 336-882-4126.