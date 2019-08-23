The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Furniture Sale, originally planned for Aug. 24, was postponed to allow for building restoration at The Salvation Army of High Point.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point. Admission is free.
A preview sale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Admission is $10.
The Salvation Army of High Point has temporarily closed the administrative and social services office on 301 W. Green Drive in High Point due to flash-flooding from thunderstorms Aug. 19.
For information, call 336-881-5436.
Toni Morrison tribute planned at city library
The Greensboro Public Library will honor the late Toni Morrison at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The celebration features reflections and readings of Morrison’s work facilitated by tenured associate professor of English and Africana Studies, Deborah H. Barnes.
Barnes retired from Jackson State University where she served as dean of the college of liberal arts. Prior to that she served as associate dean of university studies at N.C. A&T.
This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tractor Supply to host pet supplies drive
Greensboro Tractor Supply Company at 4104 S. Elm Eugene St. has launched its annual Out Here with Animals celebration — a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
As part of the celebration, Ruff Love Animal Rescue will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Store visitors will have the opportunity to meet and possibly adopt animals in need of a home.
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in the store’s pet supplies drive. Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Greensboro rescues and shelters.
For information, call 336-333-3033.