The Greensboro History Museum is hosting the first Brewseum event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at 130 Summit Ave. Participants may enjoy beer from local brewers, live music and food trucks.
There will be beverages for purchase from Preyer Brewing and other local craft beer purveyors. Banjo Earth will perform. Local brewers will be available to talk about their craft. Rockin Moroccan and Main Medallion food trucks will be on hand. A local beer trivia contest is planned and the team behind Well Crafted N.C. will share the history of North Carolina brewing all the way up to today’s craft brewery renaissance.
A project of UNCG libraries, Well Crafted N.C. promotes North Carolina craft breweries and their history while also providing local breweries with a single online resource that traces their histories and places them within the context of the broader development of the brewing industry across the state.
For information, visit https://greensborohistory.org.
Volunteers needed at women’s center
The Women’s Resource Center is recruiting volunteer Community Resource Specialists who provide one-on-one peer counseling appointments with community women to provide encouragement, support, problem-solving, goal-setting and referral information regarding community resources to help them through life transitions.
Training will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 8-24.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. For information, contact Chewan Moore at 336-275-6090 or chewan@womenscentergso.org.
Specialists must be at least 25 and must commit to service at WRC at least twice a month for one year. There is a $50 non-returnable training fee, due at registration.
Forum to discuss U.S. democracy, rights
The Cambodian Cultural Center of North Carolina and CNRP-Youths of North Carolina, along with the Southeast Asian Coalition, will host a forum to bring elected officials and communities together to talk about community empowerment, understanding rights as an American and participating in democracy.
Janet Seng, a Cambodian activitist, will talk about her work as an activist promoting human rights and democracy in Cambodia.
The center’s children’s dance class will offer a blessings performance.
The event, titled Government 101: Community Empowerment and Participation in Democracy Process, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at George’s K, 2108 Cedar Fork Drive in Greensboro. A question and answer session begins at 6:30 p.m.
For information, contact Lang Leng at 336-250-0283.
