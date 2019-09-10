Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host free, instructional golf clinics for veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 27-Oct. 25, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
The offerings are part of a partnership between Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation and PGA HOPE.
An informational meeting about the clinics will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Gillespie Golf Course.
This PGA HOPE program is designed to teach military veterans of any ability adaptive techniques to introduce them to the game or to get them back into the game of golf. The sessions are taught by PGA pros. The season will end with a trip Nov. 6 to Top Golf in Charlotte.
To register, contact Bob Brooks at 336-373-5852 or bob.brooks@ greensboro-nc.gov.
Learn how to prepare for home ownership at free program
Housing Consultants Group in partnership with the city of High Point will host an information session about the Individual Development Account Program at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at 804 Lindsay St. in High Point.
The IDA Program is a comprehensive six- to 12-month program that helps participants prepare for home ownership. IDA enables participants to establish savings accounts that will be matched up to $7,000 to be used for their first home. Participants are required to complete economic literacy and homebuyer education classes, improve credit, establish a budget and savings schedule and manage money long term.
The program includes long-term budget planning requiring participants to track all spending and monthly sessions with an IDA Success Coach. All classes are taught by professionals in real estate, lending and banking to help participants to become educated consumers.
This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Robin Morgan at 336-850-4043.
Race to include block party with food vendors, kids’ area
The 10th annual Block Party and Run 4 the Greenway will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at LoFi (lower Fisher) Park, 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The event consists of a 4-mile run, 1-mile walk/run and a big party.
The event is in a new location this year with a new race route on the northern section of the Downtown Greenway and in the Westerwood neighborhood. The block party will expand from LoFi Park, along Eugene Street into the Deep Roots parking lot with food vendors. Children’s activities and new vendors/organizations will participate in the block party. Local band Gipsy Danger will provide live music.
To volunteer, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
For information, visit downtowngreenway.org.
