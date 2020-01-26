The Coltrane Executive Committee will host a community presentation at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington St. in High Point.
At the presentation, residents will learn about the historic John Coltrane childhood home in High Point and provide feedback on its future use.
The committee is composed of High Point residents, city staff and elected officials tasked with implementing a plan to make the historic home into a revitalized community asset that highlights community and celebrates the legacy of the late jazz artist.
Recommendations for the use of the space will be submitted to City Council for final approval.
For information, contact Jeron Hollis at 336-883-8507 or jeron.hollis@highpointnc.gov.
Housing advocate to be honored at party
Greensboro Housing Coalition’s 30th Birthday Bash will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
Barbara Harris, retired assistant city manager of the city of Greensboro, will be presented with the inaugural Beth McKee-Huger Housing Advocate of the Year Award for her dedicated support and advocacy of affordable housing in Greensboro. The annual award has been newly named to recognize Beth McKee-Huger, a local affordable housing advocate and former executive director of GHC. GHC will also recognize its outgoing executive director, Brett Byerly.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The attire is dressy casual; a Mardi Gras flair is highly encouraged.
Tickets are $60.
For information, call 336-691-9521 or email taylor@gsohc.org.
Harley-Davidson, science center partner
Hands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit created by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, is coming to the Greensboro Science Center this January. The exhibit is open to all GSC guests through May 17.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the GSC is partnering with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3 to 7 the opportunity to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike.
The Riding High Harley-Davidson Electric Balance Bike Experience will be offered during the following times for the length of the exhibit:
- 10:30 a.m.-noon, 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sundays
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and sign a waiver in order to participate in this experience.
For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
