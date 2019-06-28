Randolph Community College is offering both of its popular couponing workshops next month. Most participants easily save the cost of the workshop and more during their first grocery shopping trip using these techniques.
In the “Extreme Couponing I” workshop, students will learn to save an average of 50-75% by using coupons and how to find, organize and use coupons.
The class (#70841) meets from 5 to 7 p.m. July 8 in room 117 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost of the course is $16.
“Advanced Extreme Couponing” will help students take their couponing to the next level. This class (#70842) meets from 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 in room 117 of the CEIC. The cost of this course is $20.
Call 336-633-0268 for information or to register.
Sport Clips helping
local nonprofit
The Sport Clips hair salon at 3712 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro is holding a fundraiser to support Ma Cares, a local nonprofit that sponsors the daily care expenses of service dogs helping veterans, children and adults. Customers should ask for the MVP haircut service; the salon will donate $5 from each MVP Haircut to Ma Cares.
Also, Carlyn Mays, the store manager and a Ma Cares representative, will be on site to chat from 3 to 5 p.m. June 30.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1207180859443434/.
Purchase tickets to United Way luncheon
United Way of Greater High Point’s annual meeting and luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.
Tickets are $20.
To purchase tickets, visit www.unitedwayhp.org.
For information, contact Mary Vaughn at 336-899-0872 or mary.vaughn@unitedwayhp.org.
N.C. A&T hosting first Tomato Taste-ival
N.C. A&T’s largest classroom and laboratory, the University Farm, will open to the public for an event that’s part festival, part tomato tasting and part community education event.
The inaugural Tomato Taste-ival will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 20 at the University Farm, 3136 McConnell Road in Greensboro. Featured events will include a recipe contest, educational workshops, kid-friendly activities and the event’s centerpiece, farm tours and a tasting of 20 heirloom varieties of tomato, all grown at the farm.
The event is free; registration is requested to attend and/or compete in the recipe contest; visit bit.ly/Taste-ival19.
For information or to volunteer, contact Alyssa McKim at 336-285-4623 or mamckim@ncat.edu.
Citizen Academy
deadline is Sept. 2
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office internal processes. The classes will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 5. The basic goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process.
The academy will present a wide range of topical training subjects condensed from the standard training curriculum of sheriff’s deputies.
The application deadline is Sept. 2.
For information, call 336-641-3378 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office/divisions/community-resource-unit/citizens-academy.