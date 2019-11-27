Reading Connections will offer volunteer training from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3-4 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
Once volunteers complete this training, they are qualified to begin tutoring adult learners in High Point or Greensboro.
The literacy agency has more than 40 adults on its waiting list.
To register, call 336-230-2223 or e-mail info@readingconnections.org.
Davidson jury summons
under new office
Citizens in Davidson County now should contact the Davidson County Clerk of Court’s Office regarding jury duty instead of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
In an effort to relieve the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office the responsibility of issuing and processing jury summons, as of Oct. 2, 2019, Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court Sandie Tysinger Chappell and her team have taken on the responsibility of handling the issuance of jury summons, as well as processing excusals and deferrals. Sheriff Richie Simmons and his office will only be involved in the jury process when someone fails to appear for jury duty and as the law mandates.
For information, call 336-242-6702.
