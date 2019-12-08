The High Point Public Library is holding a contest for anyone age 9 and older to design a bookmobile wrap/paint scheme promoting the High Point Public Library and early literacy. Designs are due by Feb. 1.
Contest rules, template and entry forms can be found on the library’s website at www.highpointnc.gov/bookmobile. Entries should be emailed to Jim Zola at jim.zola@highpointnc.gov, brought to the library in person, or mailed to the library to the attention of Jim Zola, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262.
The library bookmobile serves children at home day cares, day care centers, after-school programs and community events.
Entries will be judged by a panel of High Point city officials. When evaluating entries, judges will consider if the entrant included a completed entry form, if the design promotes the library and literacy, if the design is eye-catching and child-friendly, and if the entry meets all the requirements.
The design should have large elements rather than a lot of small, complicated elements. It should not be overcrowded but still filled with color. Artists should use bright, bold colors rather than soft, pastel colors. If the design includes text, it should be fairly large. Artwork should not be signed and should not use any copyrighted material.
This contest is free to enter. For information, contact Zola at 336-883-3668 or jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.
Pleasant Garden to host holiday event
Pleasant Garden will host its Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The parade starts at the corner of Pleasant Garden Road and Ryegate Drive and proceeds south on Pleasant Garden Road, ending at Pleasant Garden Elementary School.
Leading the parade this year is Grand Marshal Danny Harnden of WGHP Fox 8. Other participants include marching bands, dance teams, floats, Shriners NASCARTS, Scooter Patrol, Oriental Band, antique cars, and, of course, Santa Claus. Trophies will be awarded for Best Float, Best Performance and Chairman’s Choice.
Meet Santa at his workshop at the Pleasant Garden Fire Department. Join in the Christmas caroling while Santa lights up the Christmas tree. Stay for food, games, entertainment and children bicycle raffles courtesy of the Pleasant Garden Lions Club. Donations of canned foods will be accepted in support of Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church’s food pantry.
The holiday event ends with a tree lighting ceremony.
Public invited to judge door decorating contest Abbotswood at Irving Park will host its first-ever “Home for the Holidays” door decorating contest for the holiday season. The competition will be held in conjunction with its sister community, Heritage Greens. A kickoff event was recently held to showcase door-decorating demonstrations, courtesy of businesses in the local community. Once all the participants have decorated their doors, there will be two open houses in December to showcase the creativity residents put into their decorations.
The first will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Heritage Greens. The second will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Abbotswood at Irving Park.
Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite door displays, and an awards party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Heritage Greens. The events are open to the public; admission tickets are a canned food donation. At the conclusion of the contest, the senior living communities will donate all the canned food items to Urban Ministries of Wake County, a nonprofit providing hunger, homelessness, and healthcare services.
Throughout December, residents and associates will also purchase gifts for the Toys for Tots drive. The public is encouraged to participate, as well, and Abbotswood at Irving Park will offer free pictures with Santa from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, with the donation of a toy.
In addition to decorating their doors, Abbotswood at Irving Park hangs 75 to 100 lighted Christmas balls representing unique individuals who are living or have lived at the senior living community.
For information, call 336-282-8870.
Musicians, sign up for open mic night
The High Point Arts Council will hold an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. This free event will feature six different local artists and music groups. Musicians across all genres are encouraged to sign up as long as their material is free of expletive language.
Each artist receives a 20-minute time slot and past performers may only reserve a slot if there is availability one week prior to the event.
For information or to sign up for a performance slot, contact Sara Scott at the High Point Arts Council at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.