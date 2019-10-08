The Davidson County Clerk of Court’s Office will host a “Passport Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Clerk’s Office at the Davidson County Courthouse, 110 W. Center St. in Lexington.
U.S. citizens will receive passport information and can apply for their passport at the event. Applicants can expect to receive their passport in approximately four to six weeks for routine service and about two to three weeks for expedited service.
The fee for a passport book for regular service for ages 16 and older is $110 and $186.48 for expedited service (which must be payable in the form of a personal check or money order).
For ages 15 and younger, the fee for regular service is $80 or $156.48 for expedited service. Passport cards for ages 16 and older are $30 and 15 and younger $15 (both to be payable by check). To expedite the passport cards, add a $60 expedite fee.
There is also a $35 processing fee for any of the above services, which can be paid in cash, money order or credit/debit card. Applicants must bring with them a certified copy of their birth certificates, driver’s license and passport photos.
Applications must be completed in black ink and can be downloaded at www.travel.state.gov.
For information, call 336-242-6707.
Tickets for gala hosted by Sickle Cell Agency on sale
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency will host its annual gala Oct. 17 at the Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
Comedienne Debra Terry will perform along with music by The Gregory Amos Trio and a message from Kathryn Addo. An opportunity for networking will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
The agency’s mission is to provide outreach, education, screening and case management for people with high-risk health problems.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by Oct. 10.
To purchase tickets, call 336-274-1507 or visit www.piedmonthealthservices.org and click on the ‘gala’ banner.
