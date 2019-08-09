The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, in partnership with Faith Action International House and Working Films, will offer a film screening of “Stories Beyond Borders” at 2 p.m. Aug. 10.
The film chronicles real stories of immigrants. A panel discussion with legal experts, advocates and impacted community members will follow.
Also, the museum will hold its Children’s Saturday Story Hour at 11 a.m. Aug. 10. To volunteer at this weekly event, call 336-274-9199.
Clean your yard Aug. 10 for chance at prizes
The third annual Summer Trash Smash event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 throughout High Point. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.
During the event, designated police and fire personnel will be driving through High Point looking for people removing litter from their neighborhoods or beautifying the exterior of their property. When they see someone doing this, they may stop and give the resident(s) a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.
Not all officers and fire personnel on duty will be distributing gift cards. Residents should discard any trash or recycling in their personal rolling carts or apartment dumpsters. Larger items can be placed on the roadside for collection the following week by the city’s bulk collection truck.
For information, contact Rebecca Coplin at 336-883-3520 or rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
Win free coffee at Dunkin’ opening
Dunkin’ will hold a grand opening of its newest restaurant on Aug. 14 at 441 E. Dixie Drive in Asheboro.
The doors will open at 5 a.m. to award free coffee for a year to the first 100 customers in line and refillable travel mugs to the first few hundred. Beginning at 6 a.m., the NEW 94.9 FM/1260 AM will be broadcasting live. The festivities will continue throughout the morning with appearances by Dunkin’ mascots, Cuppy & Sprinkles, and a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m.
Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the new location in Asheboro and currently operate one other Dunkin’ restaurant in Burlington.
Get tickets for Women’s Equality Day Breakfast
The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women will celebrate the 99th anniversary of the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, giving women the right to vote, by holding its annual Women’s Equality Day Breakfast.
The keynote speaker is Valda Ford, an internationally known expert on women’s health, leadership and cultural competency who has been featured on FOX, ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates. The annual breakfast is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Aug. 14. No tickets will be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets, call 336-373-2038.
Learn about pollinators at free event Aug. 17
Bee Friendly to Pollinators Day, a free event, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
Visitors will learn about the different kinds of pollinators and the vital role they play in food production. Pollinator experts will share information about the best ways gardeners can help protect and attract pollinators. There will be butterfly, bee and bug displays; plus take a look inside a real beehive.
The Greensboro Eco-Bus will also be on hand with live animal displays. The day will conclude with a Monarch butterfly release.
For information, contact Hanna Smith at 336-641-2400 or hanna_smith@ncsu.edu.