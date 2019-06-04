In order to ensure that the greens are ready and aerated for the players, the annual Simkins Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for June 28 at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro.
Registration for the tournament will still open at 7:30 a.m., with a putting contest for those needing to warm up, followed by tee time at 8:30 a.m.
For information, call 336-274-9199, email Jswaine@sitinmovement.org or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Register early for annual gardening seminar
The 18th annual Guilford County Gardening Seminar, “Fall for Gardening,” is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Guilford County Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
Registration is through Sept. 1 (or earlier if sold out). Early registration is recommended, as seats are limited. The $45 non-refundable fee includes continental breakfast, three keynote addresses, one breakout session, catered lunch, vendors with garden-related items, door prizes and gift bags. A new feature this year will be a silent auction of various items, including hotel and restaurant certificates.
Registration forms are at http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center, select garden centers and some public libraries.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
Garden seeking volunteers
to help prepare spaces
FoodCorps has announced two volunteer opportunities:
- Parkview Beautification Day: 10 a.m.-noon June 8, 325 Gordon St., High Point.
- Garden Workday at Kirkman Park Elementary School: 10 a.m.-noon June 15, 1101 N. Centennial St., High Point.
Volunteers will be planting, weeding and performing other garden activities to prepare the garden for the summer.
Snacks and drinks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and closed toed shoes for the garden.
To register, contact Davida Julien at 336-310-6729 or davida.julien@foodcorps.org.