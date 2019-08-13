The Heritage Research Center at the High Point Public Library is sponsoring a program on tattoo history. Chuck W. Eldridge of the Tattoo Archive in Winston-Salem will give a presentation on North Carolina Tattoo History at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Morgan Room at the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
His talk will feature photographs, tattoo designs and business cards from North Carolina tattooists of the past.
Eldridge formed the Tattoo Archive in 1980 in Berkeley, Calif. Its goal is to preserve the history of tattooing through writing and research.
UNC Cardiology is opening new site
UNC Cardiology at Eden will open Aug. 14 at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 3.
Cardiologists Dr. Thomas Wall and Dr. Fernando Ortiz will see patients in the office and provide hospital consults at UNC Rockingham Health Care from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
For information, call 336-864-3130.
First responders get free hot dog meal
Moriah United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14.
First responders will be treated to a free meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink. Active or retired first responders must be in uniform or show identification.
The church is at 3611 Liberty Road in Greensboro. For information, call 336-273-1006.
Attend back-to-school fashion show Aug. 13
The Salvation Army Family Store of High Point will host a free back-to-school fashion show featuring new and gently used clothing and accessories, at deeply discounted prices. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 1501 S. Main St.
Admission is free.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
Get your tickets for
Music Academy’s gala
Music Academy’s Lessons for Life Gala will be 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
Participants will enjoy live music and a silent auction.
Tickets are $75 at https://one.bidpal.net/mancgala19/welcome.
Volunteers are needed. To help, contact Stephanie Foley Davis at 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.