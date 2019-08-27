East Greensboro NOW, in partnership with N.C. A&T’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, is offering the R.E.A.L. Entrepreneurship training program to individuals interested in starting a business or improving an existing business.
This interactive program will guide participants from business concept or idea through business plan completion and presentation.
At the conclusion of the program, participants will have an opportunity to work one-on-one with a mentor. Guest speakers will include local subject-matter experts and entrepreneurs.
The registration deadline is Sept. 4. The cost is $75 before Aug. 31 and $100 thereafter.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18.
To register, call 336-275-1101.
Take your pet to Dog Day at Keeley Park Sprayground
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Park Road in Greensboro. Admission is $5 for each dog.
Owners must arrive with their dogs on a leash and provide proof of current vaccinations and rabies tag.
All pet handlers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult, and no more than two dogs per handler will be allowed. Female dogs in heat and puppies less than 6 months old will not be allowed.
Owners will be required to supervise their dogs and clean up after them as necessary.
Fall Car Show scheduled for Sept. 14 at Petty Museum
The Petty Family Foundation, in partnership with Foreign Cars Italia and Virginia International Speedway, will hold the third annual Fall Car Show and Celebration of Speed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Petty Museum, 309 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.
More than 650 cars are expected.
There will be food trucks, vendors, raffles and special activities.
General admission is $10; free for children 10 and younger. The car show entry fee is $25.
The event continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Virginia International Raceway, 1245 Pine Tree Road in Alton, Va.
All proceeds from the Celebration of Speed weekend will benefit the Petty Family Foundation.
For information, visit www.celebrationofspeednc.com.
First Lutheran Church taking donations for shoe drive
First Lutheran Church is having a shoe drive Sept. 1-Oct. 31. Local residents may drop off new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The church is at 3600 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Rubber-band shoes together; individual shoe boxes will not be accepted.
For information, call 336-292-9125 or email info@firstlutheran.com.
Nonprofit to host job training program Sept. 9-13
StepUp Greensboro provides free job readiness training, active mentoring and supportive services to help individuals find and keep jobs and build stable lives.
The nonprofit will hold a Job Readiness Training program from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-13 at 707 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Participants will learn how to develop employable skills, search and apply for jobs, overcome barriers to gain employment, dress for success, interview and more.
Breakfast and lunch will be served.
To register, call 336-676-5871 or visit www.stepupgreensboro.org.
Women to be honored at YWCA’s SHEroes Gala
The Shirley T. Frye YWCA of Greensboro’s Academy of SHEroes Gala will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
Shirley T. Frye is the SHEroes honorary chairwoman. Award recipients include: Victoria Carlin Milstein, Anne D. Hummel YWCA Mission Award; Addy Jeffrey, YWCA Social Justice Warrior Award; and Rashelle Brooks, YWCA Shooting Star Award.
For information, visit https://ywcagsonc.org/gala.