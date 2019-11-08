A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
The keynote speaker will be retired Marine Col. Dan Camia. Sereh Haley will perform the national anthem and Armed Forces Medley. The ceremony will also feature color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve the country, past and present.
Participants should bring seating to this rain or shine event.
For information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Free housing fair will be Nov. 12 in High Point
The Housing Resource Fair, hosted by the High Point Housing Coalition, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave. in High Point. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
The Housing Resource Fair will offer four presentations: Landlord/tenant rights, credit counseling, mortgage and refinancing, and homebuyer assistance.
Housing counselors will be available to review attendees’ current credit reports. Attendees should bring their credit report with them to the event, and the housing counselors will talk individually about the report. To obtain a credit report, go to www.annualcreditreport.com.
Several mortgage lenders will be on-site and available to discuss loan options. There also will be several organizations providing housing information.
To register for this free event, call 336-883-3124.
Breakfast to help business engagement
Partnering with the city of High Point, the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau will host a High Point Ambassadors Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at 98 Asian Bistro Events Center, 1800 N. Main St., Suite 106 in High Point.
Alex Moore of Strategon will share marketing and business-growing tips. After the presentation, attendees will be invited to visit with some of High Point’s local businesses which will have tables set up with information and other items showcasing their businesses.
High Point Ambassadors Breakfast events are held quarterly and are open to the public to encourage engagement with the community and provide new information on all things High Point.
To attend, contact Janet Siler at 336-884-5255 or jsiler@highpoint.org.
Nominate a family for free light show visit
McLaurin Farms, at 5601 N. Church St. in Greensboro, will present its sixth annual Christmas Light Show on Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15, Dec. 19-24 and Dec. 26-29. The ticket booth is open from 6 to 8 p.m. and the show is open from 6 to 9 p.m.
“This year, you can nominate a family for a free visit” said Eddie McLaurin, owner of McLaurin Farms. “In 100 words or less tell us about a family in need deserving of a free trip to the festival. Ten families will be selected. Send entries to www.guilfordwoman.com.” The entry deadline is Nov. 30. Include a phone number so the winners can be notified.
For more information, call 336-643-3558 or visit https://mclaurinfarms.com.
