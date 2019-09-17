The Greensboro Science Center’s annual gala, See to Believe, sponsored by First Bank, will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 20.
Gala guests can enjoy a variety of interactive games, music, raffle tickets, heavy hors d’oeuvres, as well as a variety of beer, wine, champagne and non-alcoholic beverages.
This year, gala attendees can support the GSC’s zoo expansion, Revolution Ridge, and help bring pygmy hippos to the Lawndale Drive center via the GSC’s “Fund the Need” effort. The pygmy hippopotamus is an endangered species with less than 2,500 mature individuals left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Tickets and sponsorships start at $90 and are available at greensboroscience.org/seetobelieve. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Donate food, High Point library will waive fines
The High Point Public Library is offering a Food for Fines Amnesty Event. Through Sept. 22, the library will waive $1 in fines for each non-perishable human food or pet food item donated at the library. Food should be undamaged and unexpired. The amnesty applies to overdue fines only. Patrons are responsible for other fees.
To food will benefit the Greater High Point Food Alliance and the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Also, members may also donate from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Farmer’s Market, located in the library’s parking lot.
For information, call 336-883-3651.
Hearts for Hope fundraiser Sept. 19
The Out of the Garden Project will hold its annual Hearts for Hope fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.
The event is an evening of food, drink, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and more.
Sponsorships and donations are being accepted; contact Kristy Milholin at kristy@outofthegardenproject.org.
Apply now to compete in Ms. Senior pageant
The sixth annual Ms. Senior Guilford County Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
To apply to compete, contact Ann Taylor at 336-547-0320 or fishermansnet@icloud.com or Sarah Daffron at 336-549-7249 or sdaffron@triad.rr.com.
For information about the state and national pageants, visit www.senioramerica.org and www.ncsenioramerica.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.