The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has shut down indefinitely over concerns over the spread of the COVID-19.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t vendors ready to provide microgreens, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods and other items.
In lieu of a Saturday market, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has created an online directory to connect the community with market vendors
It is available at www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Library resumes telephone service
Though closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Randolph County Public Library has resumed service by telephone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 336-318-6801.
Librarians working from home will be available to answer library-related questions and to assist with downloading e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines and using online learning and research resources.
People who don’t have library cards can register by phone for a virtual card that will allow them to check out digital media and access electronic resources. When the library reopens, the new borrowers can visit to obtain physical cardsand check out print material.
Access to e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, and children’s resources, such the NC KIDS Digital Library and the Tumble Book Library, can be found at www.randolphlibrary.org/digitalmedia.
Research resources, including genealogy databases such, as Heritage Quest and Historical North Carolina newspapers, can be found at www.randquest.org.
Genealogy researchers can interact with Randolph Room staff members via Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/randolphhistory. Staff will respond between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays. Queries also can be referred to the Randolph Room by calling the main library number.
Guilford County garden seminar set for Sept. 17
The 19th annual Guilford County Fall into Gardening Seminar is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. Three speakers — Joe Lamp’l, Jason Brown and Nancy Seay — will present four keynote talks centered on “Growing New Perspectives” in the world of gardening.
Registration is July 1-Sept. 1 (or earlier if sold out). Early registration is strongly recommended as seats are limited. The $50 non-refundable fee includes continental breakfast, catered lunch, vendors with garden-related items, door prizes and gift bags, plus a silent auction.
Registration forms will be available at http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar, the extension, select garden centers and some public libraries.
For information, visit 336-641-2400.
Church to host annual senior pageant
The seventh annual Ms. Senior Guilford County Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. May 16 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
“Stepping Back into the Roaring Twenties” is the theme.
For information, contact Sarah Daffron at 336-549-7249 or sdaffron@triad.rr.com.
