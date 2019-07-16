The Dan River Basin Association has planned a Dan River Clean-Up event for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 and a Smith River Clean-Up event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring canoes to assist with carrying litter/tires and kayaks for smaller items. Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older and youth must be accompanied by a parent or legally responsible adult.
To register, call 336-627-6270 or email drba.nc@danriver.org.
Used clothing sale
to benefit nonprofit
StepUp Greensboro will hold a clothing sale from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at 603 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The venue is across from Fisher’s Grill.
Shoppers may purchase gently used clothing at thrift store prices.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s Job Readiness Training Program.
For information, call 336-676-5871.
Workshop to highlight team building at work
Action Greensboro will offer the workshop Multi-Generational Team Building in the Workplace from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 30 at Charles Aris, 299 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Lizzy Tahsuda, director of Campus Greensboro at Action Greensboro, will discuss the pending changes in the workplace — soon there will be at least four generations in the workforce and more than 50% of the global workforce will be millennials.
The cost is $15; lunch will be provided.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Food, music part of free Night Out event
The Kernersville Police Department has announced that A National Night Out will be held from 6 to 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville.
The free, outdoor event is suitable for all ages. Attendees should bring seating.
The Next Level Band will perform and there will be food trucks.
A fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
For information, call 336-996-3026.
Center to host free talk with Ben Tankard
Kingdom Vision Life Center in Greensboro will offer An Evening with Ben Tankard at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The center is at 2439 W. Florida St.
For information about this free event, call 336-850-1044 or email kvlcgso@gmail.com.