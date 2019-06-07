The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, has planned several events:
- Flashback Friday: 6-8 p.m. today. Remember the music, style, dance and culture of the 1960s-1990s. Free. Wear attire from your most memorable era.
- Juneteenth: 1-4 p.m. June 19. Activities for children and youth — story, music, games, arts/crafts, snack. Free.
- Juneteenth Heritage and Reflective Exhibit Begins: June 17. Exhibition included with museum admission.
- Film Screening: 2 p.m. June 22. “Talking Black in America.” Documentary chronicles circumstances of the descendants of American slaves and their impact on American life and language.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
High Point Market looks
for 2020 Style Spotters
The High Point Market Authority is accepting submissions through July 10 for its 2020 Style Spotters team.
Comprised of eight home fashion leaders who showcase the top new styles of each market, a new Style Spotters team is selected each year from among today’s most popular designers and industry influencers. The team will be selected in August and then announced live at the Style Spotters LIVE! breakfast at Fall Market on Oct. 22.
Those interested in being considered for the 2020 team can complete the online interest form at https://highpointmarket.typeform.com/to/U8G6Mm.
Music and face painting part of Jeansboro Day
Wrangler will host Jeansboro Day from 4 to 7 p.m. June 19 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The event will feature live music by Simply Irresistible, a statement by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn, local brews by Joymongers, a photo booth, face painting, food trucks, Jeansboro T-shirts and more.
All ages are welcome.
Funds raised from T-shirt sales will benefit BackPack Beginnings, an organization dedicated to delivering child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe area children in need.
For information, call 336-274-2282.
High Point will hold landfill hearing June 17
The High Point City Council will hear details of the city’s proposed Area 3 expansion of the Kersey Valley Municipal Solid Waste Landfill during a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. June 17 in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The proposed expansion includes approximately 19.2 acres of waste footprint located at the city’s landfill facility on Kivett Drive. Based on projected waste acceptance rates, the expansion is projected to serve the city for approximately 20 years. Approximately 0.5 acres of the expansion site will require annexation, and the properties of the expanded landfill facility will be rezoned to the Heavy Industrial District. In addition, council must approve a Special Use Permit (19-01) to include the annexed and rezoned properties in the facility boundary.
At the hearing, representatives of the city’s consulting engineers, Smith Gardner of Raleigh, will provide information about the proposed site plans and waste management activities.
If approved by council, permitting documents for the Area 3 expansion will be submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Waste Management.
For information, contact Public Services Assistant Director Robby Stone at 336-883-3215 or at robby.stone@highpointnc.gov.
Shredding day to
benefit Eden Library
The Friends of the Eden Library organization has planned a Shredding Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rockingham Insurance Agency, 202 N. Van Buren Road in Eden.
The shredding is free; the friends’ organization will accept donations.
Residents may bring letters, old tax records, paperwork, mail, financial documents, etc. for shredding. Newspapers will not be accepted.
The Eden Public Library also has planned story time for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
For information, call 336-623-3168.