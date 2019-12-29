Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a New Year’s Day hike at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro. Admission will be a canned good, which will be donated to Greensboro Urban Ministries.
To register, visit https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNYHW.
Lake Brandt will be closed Jan. 1, however the gate will be temporarily opened at 12:30 p.m. for participant parking.
For more information about this program and others at the city lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
Three new exhibits at High Point Museum
The High Point Museum recently opened three new exhibits — “Push & Pull,” “History in Art: High Point’s Preservation Projects” and “Let’s Go Ride a Bike.”
The lobby exhibit “Push & Pull” features rolling toys from the museum’s collection. The items date from the 1920s until the 1970s and include a dump truck, ambulance and fire truck. Photos are included to show High Point during the holiday season.
The High Point Preservation Society sponsored “History in Art: High Point’s Preservation Projects” which will be on display until Jan. 11. The exhibit features the work of two photography classes, one from High Point University and one from Guilford Technical Community College. Each class recorded images of key preservation projects in High Point. The students from HPU learned about architecture in the area and how to properly record information through photographs for future researchers to utilize in preservation efforts. The GTCC students depicted the beauty of the city’s buildings and their settings. Thirty photographs of High Point landmarks are included in the exhibit.
“Let’s Go Ride a Bike” will be open until mid-May in the museum’s changing gallery. This exhibit is full of nostalgic elements such as photos and artifacts that will remind visitors of their childhood. Other items include bicycles including local celebrity Max Meeks, pedal cars and signs. Bicycle Toy and Hobby and the Jennings family loaned the bicycles, artifacts and images that are used in this exhibition.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/694/museum.
In recent years, bicycling as a form of exercise as well as being anenvironmentally friendly mode of transportation has gained in popularity. This past May, High Point Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization adopted the High Point Regional Bike Plan. This plan sets a vision for a safe, connected on-road and off-road bike network for the region and identifies a few priority projects to serve as a catalyst for future projects.
The plan can be found at http://highpointregionalbikeplan.com/.
Sign up for free Open Mic Night in High Point
The High Point Arts Council will hold an Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
This free event will feature six different local artists and music groups. Musicians across all genres are encouraged to sign up as long as their material is free of expletive language.
Each artist receives a 20-minute session and past performers may only reserve a spot if there is availability one week prior to the event.
For information or to sign up to perform, contact Sara Scott at the High Point Arts Council at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
