ClubFitness Greensboro, a locally owned and operated fitness and lifestyle company, is participating in World Wellness Weekend Sept. 21-22 by offering multiple complimentary classes at both the Green Valley and Oak Branch locations, respectively at 1909 Lendew St. and 21-A Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro.
World Wellness Weekend is hosted by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association to inspire people around the world to focus on wellness and allow fitness providers to connect with their communities.
Classes begin at 8 a.m. both days at the Green Valley location. At the Oak Branch location, classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and at 1 p.m. Sept. 22.
For information, visit clubfitnessgso.com or www.eventbrite.com.
Campaign to teach proper recycling
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, with nearly 200 local governments across the state, recently launched the Recycle Right N.C. campaign. The 10-week public education campaign is designed to encourage North Carolinians to recycle right by knowing which items are recyclable and which items go in the trash bin.
The goal is to recover more valuable materials like cans, bottles, paper and cardboard while reducing the amount of non-recyclables in the recycling bin to maximize economic and environmental benefits to the state.
The recycling industry employs more than 16,000 North Carolinians in private sector jobs alone.
The most problematic contaminants in the recycling bin are plastic bags, cords, hoses and other string-like items that tangle around rotating equipment. Sorting facilities rely on real people working alongside technology to separate recyclables. Anything that wraps around equipment requires manual removal, which causes stoppage time and presents safety concerns. Avoid other things that could be hazardous to workers like batteries, needles, sharp objects and food residue.
For information, visit www.recyclemorenc.org.
‘Mother’ focus of six-week course
Second Breath Center will offer the six-week course, Divine Mystery as Mother with Linda Brown, from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 23 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The class will explore:
- Why the mother and why now?
- How did we lose our mother?
- Why does it matter?
- In what way does embracing the divine feminine change our faith or make it different?
To register, visit www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Sept. 21 fashion show to benefit
lupus nonprofit
The Live Life Foundation, a lupus awareness nonprofit, will host a “Command Fashion” charity fashion show from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
This event will help raise awareness about lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. This results in symptoms such as inflammation, swelling and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, the heart and lungs. It mostly affects women; women of color are two to three times more likely to develop lupus than Caucasians.
Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at www.livelifefoundation.co.
For information, contact Alana V. Allen at 336-202-7119 or alana@alanaknowsnonprofits.com.
