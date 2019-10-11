Learn more about the challenges newcomers face as the Greensboro Public Library presents Why Not Leave: Understanding Immigration at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St. in Greensboro.
This free event is part of the library’s One City, One Book celebrating “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Lynn Thompson from the New Arrivals Institute will discuss different paths of immigration and the history of Greensboro as a resettlement area. The event will also showcase resources that local organizations offer to immigrants and highlight volunteer opportunities. After the presentation, there will be a reception.
For information, contact Luce Hartsock at 336-297-5000.
Book discussion to focus on ‘Born a Crime’
Presbyterian Church of the Cross will host a book discussion of “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
The church is at 1810 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.
There will be music, dance, food and fun. Attendees are invited to wear African attire or color(s) of their flag.
To confirm attendance, call 336-274-5467.
Program offers pet therapy training
The Pet Partners Therapy Animal program is a volunteer program that trains the handler; and screens and registers volunteers and their pets for visiting animal programs in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, schools and other facilities.
Pet Partners has a handler course scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at an undisclosed location in Greensboro.
The fee is $45 which covers workbook, course, lunch and snacks. Payment must be made by Oct. 23.
Participants must be at least 10 years old. Youth younger than 18 must have a parent on-site during course; both pay and participate.
For information, email Donna Ford at donnagford@bellsouth.net.
To register, visit www.petpartners.org, select Volunteers then Volunteer with Pet Partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.