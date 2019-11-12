The city of High Point is once again preparing for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. VITA sites will be located throughout the city and open six days a week.
Individuals and families who earn up to $55,000 are eligible to receive VITA services. Tax preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. Returns are filed electronically, and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or savings account.
Volunteers are needed. Individuals may serve as tax preparers, interpreters or greeters. All volunteers will receive training by IRS-certified tax instructors. Volunteers can work weeknights and Saturdays; hours are flexible.
For information, contact Meredith Green at 336-883-3689 or meredith.green@highpointnc.gov.
Asheboro library now offers laptops
Users of the Asheboro Public Library’s public computers now can take their work anywhere in the building and go online with free Wi-Fi as the library begins lending laptops for in-house use.
Anyone with a library card in good standing or a student identification through the REAL2 program, and who is eligible under the library’s internet use policy, can check out one of 10 laptops for the day, or for a set period of time if all the computers are in use and there’s a waiting list.
The laptops provide everything the library’s desktop computers offer, including internet access, productivity programs like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and wireless printing.
For information, call 336-318-6801.
Handbags for Hope set for Nov. 25
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Handbags for Hope will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive in Greensboro.
Participants will enjoy wine and food as hundreds of designer new and vintage handbags, accessories, experiences and more are auctioned. Guests will receive a complimentary tote bag from Tanger Outlets.
Sponsorships are now available. For information, email julie.longmire@unitedwaygso.org.
Randolph County library introduces app
Users of the Randolph County Public Library can now search the library catalog, place holds, download ebooks and more on their phones and tablets with the library’s new mobile app.
The app is available for both Apple and Android devices; search for “Randolph library” in the app store.
In addition to typical uses like searching for books or DVDs and placing holds, and downloading electronic materials, the app also links to new arrivals, library hours and locations, and online resources.
The app also makes it quick and easy for users to check their library accounts to see when borrowed items are due, renew items and manage items on hold.
Users also can scan their library cards, or key in their library card number or REAL2 student IDs, and the app will generate a barcode that can be used to check out material at the library.
For information, call 336-318-6803.
