To explore the themes of identity and family of the One City, One Book choice, “Born a Crime” by “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting a community open dialogue about issues of identity at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

Panelists include South African native Meliwe Nxumalo; Chuck Egerton, a Ph.D. candidate for peace and conflict studies at the University of Manitoba, Canada; and Riley Driver, a teacher of English Language Learners. Christine Murray of Healthy Relationships Initiative will moderate the discussion. They will review related passages from Noah’s and other books.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send news releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments