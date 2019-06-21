Blue Ridge Companies and the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center will hold a food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, June 21, in the corner of the Palladium’s parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings and Hams restaurants in High Point.
All donations will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations during regular business hours through July 31:
- In Greensboro: 7029 West Apartments, 7029 W. Friendly Ave.; Country Park at Tall Oaks, 100 Tall Oaks Drive; Legacy at Friendly Manor, 5402 Friendly Manor Drive; and Legacy at Twin Oaks, 5269 Hilltop Road.
- In High Point: Alexandria Park Apartment Homes, 3519 Ramsay St.; Legacy at the Point, 1411-G Bergamot Loop; and Palladium Park Apartments and Annex at the Palladium, 3902 Pallas Way.
- In Kernersville: Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, 1000 Abbotts Creek Circle; and Davis Gardens Apartments, 422 Mountain View Drive.
Blue Ridge Companies is also accepting monetary donations at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/team/840257.
Donations made by June 30 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by supporters of Second Harvest Food Bank.
Downtown Campout is this weekend in LeBauer Park
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host Triad families at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, for the third annual Downtown Campout on Saturday, June 22, — the nationally recognized “Great American Campout Day.”
The Downtown Campout will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Sunday. The registration fee is $35 for a 10-by-10 campsite (tent staking is not allowed) on the Great Lawn.
Meal tickets are $5 per person and include dinner provided by Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats, PorterHouse Burgers at the Park and snacks from the Fresh Market.
After dinner, campers can watch the movie “Space Jam.”
In the morning, Biscuitville will provide breakfast.
All proceeds support free programming and events in LeBauer Park and Center City Park.
For information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/kids-family.
Tours of Downtown Greenway by golf cart offered this month
Downtown Greenway is offering golf cart tours of the greenway through the end of June.
Tour times are 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 27, 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 28, 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 28 and 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 29. They will start at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
To register, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@action greensboro.org.
Pleasant Garden’s 20th annual
Independence Day bash June 29
Pleasant Garden is hosting its 20th annual Independence Day Celebration at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Pleasant Garden Community Center on 5024 Alliance Church Road.
The free celebration will feature food vendors, children’s activities, music, dance performances and more. A fireworks display at sunset will cap the day.
If the weather is bad, the celebration will be held June 30.
For information, call 336-674-3002 or visit www.pleasantgarden.net.
Denim Ball fundraiser will be
at Cone estate on parkway
For the first time in The Denim Ball’s history, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host the fund-raising event at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Flat Top Manor, the Colonial Revival-style summer home of Moses and Bertha Cone, will provide a backdrop to the evening’s festivities, which will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
Tickets are $125 and may be purchased by calling 866-308-2773, Ext. 364, or visiting www.brpfoundation.org/denimball.