In January 1991, Sandra Robinson was called to war along with about 40,000 other women who served in the military in Operation Desert Storm.
Robinson was often the only female in an army of men. She wore military uniforms which, at that time, were not properly fitted to a woman’s body. And she, along with other female veterans, came back to civilian life where communities did not have the resources or sensitivity to meet the needs of the heroic women who fought in combat zones.
She and Michelle Turner decided to establish a nonprofit named Combat Female Veterans Families United — CFVF United, for short — to provide transition services to female combat veterans and their families for life after war.
Robinson explained that many times female veterans’ service goes unrecognized. She described a time when she and her husband, also a veteran, attended an event where both were in full uniform. A woman approached them together and thanked her husband profusely for his military service and ignored her completely.
“This happens all the time,” Robinson said, “as generally, the public pictures military veterans as male only.” As a result, female veterans can become isolated and retreat from engagement with others, which often leads to delayed treatment.
The CFVF United transition program includes mentoring, education and referrals for female veterans who have returned from combat. Robinson and others listen to the specific needs of the women and attempt to create a program or make referrals that work to help integrate the veteran back into the community.
CFVF United operates in partnership with NC Serves and several community-based organizations to improve the lives of female veterans.
Robinson said CFVF United receives 10 to 20 calls a week with a wide range of inquiries. For example, recently a woman called who had just been told by her landlord that he had sold the house she had been living in for the past several years. She put her two small children with family members as she tried to figure out how to find affordable housing. She was on disability resulting from her military service and had limited funds.
Turner said that transitioning is the biggest challenge for service combat veterans: “Research shows it takes between five to seven years for female veterans to transition back to the civilian world and longer for veterans that have been deployed to a combat zone.”
Turner said reducing that time will help limit the high suicide rate for female combat veterans.
Chrisma Brock, active in CFVF United, said the nonprofit understands how community collaborations and relationships strengthen the ability to support female veterans. With a variety of services, CFVF United connects them with agencies that deal with physical, emotional, and economic needs.
Leslie’s House, for instance, when space is available, offers temporary housing for female veterans in need. During the coronavirus pandemic, CFVF United is providing meals for Leslie’s House because it is dealing with serious food challenges caused by social distancing and sheltering in place.
Robinson, who has been a nurse for 28 years, employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and says she was the first nursing student from East Carolina University to be called to war, said Guilford County has the second largest population of female veterans living in poverty in North Carolina.
“We have served at the highest levels for our country,” Robinson said, “and we female veterans are living in poverty.”
She said that some of the most important work before them at CFVF United is to help female combat veterans in times of financial crisis. The group can provide some money, when available, from an emergency assistance program it created exclusively for female veterans who were deployed to hostile territories during periods of war. These limited funds particularly help with housing and hotel lodging.
Other economic programs designed to help include the Cloth Closet created exclusively for Guilford County women warriors. The women can choose articles of slightly used business attire for interviews or for work. In addition, CFVF United provides nonperishable groceries and household items to female veterans in need. CFVF United, as a Home Depot Foundation Grants partner, sponsors veterans who need home renovations and service-related modifications.
CFVF United also advocates for supportive legislation for the needs of female combat veterans and their families at the local, state and national levels.
For deployed female combat veterans, CFVF United actively builds relationships with service members stationed in combat zones. The nonprofit strives to show gratitude by sending letters of support and care packages. As of July 2019, CFVF United had sent more than 100 care packages to servicewomen in combat zones.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is supporting Marines in Jacksonville who are being quarantined by supplying hygiene kits, snacks, drinks and games.
Turner said CFVF United is dedicated to empowering female veterans to lead a high quality of life.
“We are here in the community and we are ready to serve because ‘She’ served. We recognize the biggest challenges for veterans at this time and we are here to tackle it from all angles,” Turner said.
