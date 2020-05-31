Six months after a 2015 accident nearly took his life, Jacob Scales defied the odds and walked across the Morehead High School stage to get his diploma — a milestone etched into the memories of many.
Five years later, Scales lives in Charlotte and works for Shutterfly Inc. in Fort Mill, S.C. with an eye to becoming a supervisor.
Reflecting on how his life took a turn comes with some painful images. An accident shortly before 5 p.m. Nov. 18, 2015 — Thanksgiving Eve — resulted in Scales being airlifted to a hospital in Winston-Salem with life-threatening injuries.
Scales wondered if he would ever walk again. Over the next several months, he underwent more than a dozen surgeries to treat broken bones in both legs, right foot, left ankle, left elbow and pelvis.
After he achieved his goal of walking at his high school graduation, the young man took a job as a manager at McDonald’s in Eden. However, he still had some physical limitations from the accident, and standing and walking around all day at a fast-food restaurant was difficult at times. He knew he needed a job that was less strenuous on his body.
Scales voiced his concern to a co-worker whose sister worked at The Results Co. in Martinsville, Va. She suggested Scales apply there since he would sit most of his work day. He applied and in March of 2017, was hired as a call center agent, taking technical support calls for Comcast (now Xfinity). Within three months, Scales became a coach, teaching new hires their responsibilities.
“While I was working as a coach, the operations manager asked me to take over a team to see how I would lead them,” Scales said. “They saw I was able to lead a team so they gave me the position of supervisor.”
The next year, Scales accepted a job providing phone and internet technical support for Spectrum.
Since his sister Sherika lives in Charlotte, Scales decided he would have better opportunities in the larger environment so he moved in with her.
It was not long before he took a job with Convergys, handling general customer service calls for a number of major companies.
When the center closed six months later, Scales switched fields, working as a phone banker for Wells Fargo. In addition to helping customers with their deposit accounts, Scales also helped troubleshoot issues with their online banking profiles.
In November of 2019, Scales received a text message from Shutterfly asking him to interview for a position.
“I always go on a whim because that might be exactly what I had been looking for,” Scales said, adding he responded to the text and went for the interview.
Several days later Shutterfly called and offered him a job. He went into training as a customer care team agent near the end of November. In January, Scales was promoted to senior customer service representative on the advanced resolution team. Since then he has handled and resolved customer problems previous agents had been unable to accomplish.
“I really love it,” Scales said. “This is what I am used to. This is what my skill set is for and I am very comfortable with this sort of workload.”
He works from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Mondays, and estimates more than 200 fellow employees are working at any given time.
In this capacity, the 20-year-old Scales deals with irate and/or impatient customers but with his de-escalation skills, Scales generally is able to satisfy those more difficult consumers.
On average, he spends 30-45 minutes resolving problems, but once was on the phone a little over an hour before he reached a resolution with a customer.
Because he went above and beyond what the previous agents had done, Scales ended the conversation with a grateful customer.
“It’s just part of my everyday work,” Scales said, noting he hopes to soon become a supervisor, a role in which he would oversee 15-20 agents.
“I really love and admire the company itself,” he said. “They sincerely care about the customer and the employees and want to make sure both are satisfied — that we are happy with the work we do and that the customer is happy with the product we deliver.”
Although his life has had moments of uncertainty, Scales said “If I hadn’t been in that wreck, I don’t think I would have went down this particular path. I think I would have chosen a different job that was more laborious.
“But I personally think everything happens for a reason so I am grateful the path I took led me to the position I am in,” Scales said.
