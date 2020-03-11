GREENSBORO New play equipment here, some fresh paint there. Across the city, Greensboro Parks and Recreation is under renovation.
This year, the city will open a garden visitors center, a facility just for adults 50 and older and new play areas. The first grand opening and open house will be today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Trotter Active Adult Center, formerly Trotter Recreation Center, at 3906 Betula St.
Parks and Recreation’s recent master plan called for the department to add a second recreation center focused on programs for senior citizens. The center has a new lounge, computer lab and fitness center. The space got new exercise equipment and furniture, as well as new flooring and paint. The exterior of the building also got a facelift.
During weekdays, Trotter Center will provide programs and activities for adults age 50 and older. After 5 p.m., the center is available to all adults.
Trotter will offer many of the most-loved programs now available at Smith Active Adult Center, said Carla Hoover, Parks and Recreation special programs superintendent. There will also be special programs only offered at Trotter.
“We will have a focus on athletics, offering programs and leagues” such as three-on-three basketball, Hoover said. “We are going to try to do some special programming for the international community as well because we know there is large population of international residents in that area.”
Trotter will also host occasional multi-generational programs, such as events for grandparents and grandchildren.
Trotter isn’t the only recreation center to get a makeover. Parks and Recreation has updated Glenwood Recreation Center and Lewis Recreation to make the spaces more accessible for individuals with disabilities.
New play spaces
Across the city, playgrounds and parks large and small are getting upgrades.
This winter, Parks and Recreation polled area residents about what types of swings, play features and exercise equipment they wanted to see at Westbury Park, a 4-acre neighborhood park in southwest Greensboro, and Hester Park, one of the city’s large regional parks.
Parks and Recreation Planning Manager Shawna Tillery said site preparations have already started for those installations, which are funded through Participatory Budgeting Greensboro, a city program that lets residents decide what projects to complete in their area.
Work is also underway for a new outdoor basketball court at Barber Park, a regional park in east Greensboro.
Construction crews are also busy on the new Up in the AIR (Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation) playground at Keely Park, in northeast Greensboro. It will be the largest inclusive playground west of Raleigh when it’s complete.
Parks and Recreation is working to have it open in time for summer. But like all construction projects, the opening date will depend on weather conditions.
Gateway Gardens center upgrade
Later this spring, there will be a new event space in city parks: the Gateway Gardens Visitors Center.
When the garden, located on East Gate City Boulevard, was developed years ago, the shell of the visitors center was built. Now bond funds, private fundraising and a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant has provided money to complete the space.
The center is a Leadership in Energy and Environment Design certified green building with a conference area, bathrooms, kitchen, and event space.
It can accommodate a small reception or business meeting. It will also be available for bridal parties that need a space to gather before their garden wedding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.