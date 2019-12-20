What a beautiful, mesmerizing sight to visit the North Carolina mountains, especially at Christmastime. Even the brightness from car headlights take on a decorative appearance as they move quickly by us on our way up the mountain to our son’s family home.
This home between Boone and Blowing Rock on Shulls Mill Road has become our new stomping grounds. The property has a summer house with a balcony (just perfect for viewing Grandfather Mountain), a garage apartment and the amazing main house.
We arrived at Sharon and Gene Jr.’s home and were welcomed with hugs on the front porch decorated with garland twisted around the columns. A big, green wreath with a bright red bow adorned the front door.
The former owner was from Ireland so when he revamped the house, specialties used in European homes were installed in case someone decided to pay a visit without a key or permission from the owner. The stairs to the second floor have a lot of strange arrangements that, if not known, may cause an intruder a lot of trouble and surprises.
The doors to a downstairs bedroom came from the stock exchange in New York.
In the TV room, there is a stove brought over from Ireland that provides heating (electric heat is also available) and maybe cooking if the need arises. A picture of the former owner as a little boy in Ireland cooking with his mother is on a shelf in this room. Evergreen garland and running cedar decorate the windows with a large Christmas tree placed strategically in one corner decorated with unique ornaments by the children in the family. The sparkling lights reflect in the windows adding to the charm of the exposed beams in the room. Wrapped gifts of all sizes with colored bows surround the tree. We added our presents to the growing bunch of gifts.
One of the bathrooms is equipped with heated floors and towel warmer — perfect for stepping out of the tub.
The kitchen window has a view to the summer house where stately deer graze on the frosty terrain during the early morning. There is a Koi fish pond in which fish, during cold weather, stay on the bottom of the pond and eat the vegetation. A waterfall near the deck of the summer house provides water for animals that roam the grounds.
The Kimel family added a magical touch to the summer house by making it into Santa’s workshop. Tables filled with toys encompass the room with elves and Santa silhouettes placed behind the toys. Christmas carols drift across the beaten path about 200 feet from the summer house to the main house. The various colored lights that frame the summer house give it a majestic glow as softly falling snow adds the finishing touch.
When all the children arrive, they will decorate gingerbread houses with the assistance of adults in the heated summer house.
Speaking of the windows in the main house, the sight is enchanting as the snow falls. Since there are no curtains, you can turn in any direction in the house and see white feathers dotting from the sky. You feel as if you are in a winter wonderland with warmth added from the glowing fireplace in the room next to the kitchen. Sharon bought, in nearby Blowing Rock, a beautiful lighted flower garland on the stone mantel that has a timer turning it on at dusk. This supplies the room with soft light as night approaches.
Two swivel rockers face the fireplace, just ready for someone to sit and chat while drinking a cup of coffee or hot chocolate. In this same room is a large buffet with a mirror that Sharon received as a family heirloom. A nearby table provides a place for eating, family game playing or putting a puzzle together.
Poinsettias are placed in windows and the railing going upstairs has garland with red berries woven around the greenery.
The upstairs has a large bed and sitting room designed in white. It has an inviting window seat that is a perfect place to nap or read a book. This large room became our quarters for three wonderful days.
From the large window over the tub, the sparkling lights reflecting off the softly falling snow can be seen at the summer house. A deer slowly moves around, leaving tracks, then disappears over the railed fence that encloses the property.
Stone from the mountains was hauled in by the former owner to make stone walls and terraces. Winter cabbage and pansies adorn the front and back terraces. The house is built on a rock and therefore has a solid foundation.
There are numerous walking trails near the property for the hiker that loves a challenging nature walk.
Blowing Rock is just down the curvy Shulls Mill Road right off the parkway where you will find a magical town filled with all kinds of shops. “The Last Straw” is my favorite shop where you can spend hours just looking and visualizing the many ways to decorate your home and garden.
Another favorite is the famous ice cream shop. As soon as you open the door, you become very hungry. There are all flavors of ice cream imaginable as well as the terrific smell of candy — especially chocolate. The line is always long but it is well worth the wait.
Crafts, paintings, jewelry, antique stores and more are just waiting for you to finish your Christmas shopping.
Soon the rest of the family will be here and we can start making Christmas memories that will last us all 365 days of 2020.
We will celebrate the precious gift of Christ’s birth and remember this gift of joy all year by treating others with kindness.
