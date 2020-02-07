GREENSBORO Having a son with autism inspired Heather Aherne to get involved with a nonprofit called Autism Unbound.
“He is a wonderful young man who has goals like any other teenager,” said Aherne, a board member who will be the organization’s co-chair for the 2020-21 school year. “I hope, with the support of the school and therapists, we can position him to achieve and have a productive life which brings him happiness.”
Autism Unbound is dedicated to assisting people affected by autism spectrum disorders through advocacy, education, training, housing and support resources. This includes hosting programs and activities such as going to the movies or going to Lazy 5 Ranch that families with neurotypical children take for granted.
“These memorable moments can be out of reach for some of our families due to finances as their budgets are focused on therapies, tutors or other resources and needs or the environment is not comfortable for their child, such as too loud, too bright,” Aherne said.
Two years ago, Ellen Bradley’s son, Colton, was diagnosed with high functioning autism. As a special education teacher, Bradley participates in Autism Unbound social events for the whole family.
“It makes taking everyone out to try new things much easier if you get to try a situation out with a group of people who ‘get it’,” Bradley said. She values the fact that, in these safe settings, her son can work on his social skills, where he isn’t being judged for acting different or if he has trouble understanding social cues.
Brenda Lewis is a pre-K teacher at Haynes-Inman Education Center, which serves autistic students ages 3 through 5. She said she appreciates how Autism Unbound provides classroom grants twice a year for faculty who teach students with autism.
“With the grants they approve, they give our students a variety of materials, activities and sensory items to use to help them develop in a variety of learning areas,” Lewis said.
Victoria Simmons, a physical education teacher with Guilford County Schools, explained how a grant from Autism Unbound helped her students, many of whom benefit from routines, and from visual and auditory structure.
Simmons uses a timing device that she can set for 30 minutes, the length of her class. She programs it for 25 minutes, so when she hears the beep, she knows that they have 5 minutes to close. The beep and the “disappearing red minutes” cues the students that class is almost “finished.” Simmons said this kind of support for these kinds of tools greatly enhances her work with her students.
Janina Boyce, an occupational therapist at Haynes-Inman Education Center, also values Autism Unbound for its consistent generosity and support in providing her with needed teaching tools that would normally not be funded.
“They have been a force in this community to put funding back into the places that directly affect these students,” Boyce said.
LaTara Jones, a speech language pathologist working in Guilford County schools, explained how the organization is also active within the community.
“One of the events that makes me appreciate Autism Unbound even more is the Subway Swim day they held to bring more awareness to swimming safety and exploration with children with autism,” Jones said. “They worked with the Greensboro Aquatic Center and local Subway restaurants to bring this event to life.”
Autism Unbound hosts a variety of support groups as well as informational training for families and teachers. They have sponsored the Wrights Law presentation in order to help families and educators better understand the rights of students with special needs.
“I really appreciate that Autism Unbound gives back generously to the Guilford County teachers that work with our children who are impacted by autism,” Bradley said. “I can’t begin to tell you how much that helps our kids on a daily basis.”
Autism spectrum disorders have directly touched the life of each founding member of Autism Unbound, either by chance or by choice. They are parents and professionals determined to reach out to our local community and society at large to shape desirable opportunities for people affected by autism in accordance with their individual needs, abilities, strengths and preferences.
Aherne pointed out that Autism Unbound is 100% volunteer run and that 100% of the money it receives goes directly into the community to serve people affected by autism.
