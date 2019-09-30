The domestic violence awareness campaign, Abuse is Never Okay, will launch Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Greensboro Purple Tree Lighting. The keynote speaker is Christine Murray, director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, director of the Healthy Relationships Initiative and co-founder of See the Triumph (a domestic violence support network and resource center for survivors). The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 300 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Other events include:
- The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave., High Point.
- How to Help a Friend: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, YWCA High Point.
- Viewing of the film, “Escalation,” followed by a discussion on relationship abuse: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16, UNCG School of Nursing Auditorium, 237 McIver St., Greensboro.
- Guilford County Family Justice Center High Point First Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 505 E. Green Drive, High Point.
- One City, One Book, discussion of Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime”: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro.
For information, visit www.neverokayguilford.org.
