For the all-girls assembly of Salem College and the all-boys family of Bradley L. Welfare, it was a win-win. Three of their girls married three of his boys.
John Marion Welfare was one of those boys. Lois Hankins Welfare was one of the girls. She passed away in November 2019. They were married 67 years, and four children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren came from their union.
John Welfare graduated from Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem. Even though he would later study industrial engineering at N.C. State University, he admits, “At Reynolds, I was much better at football than at history!”
He joined the Army Air Forces in 1943 and attended Massachusetts State University as an aviation cadet. Welfare progressed through training billets at Biloxi, Miss., Nashville, Tenn., Montgomery, Ala. and Avon Park, Fla., where he picks up his story.
“Just after being assigned my own Stearman PT-17, I was among 2,400 cadets whose contracts were cut — they decided they had enough pilots.”
After training assignments in Denver, Colo. and Las Vegas, Nev., Welfare sailed for Okinawa as an aerial gunner/armorer with a B-25 squadron. He remembers April 1945: “We were saddened by the death of President Roosevelt, and I was disappointed that we couldn’t pick up the Moravian Easter Sunrise Service on the radio.
“After Okinawa was secured, our squadron flew bombing and strafing missions against targets in China and Japan. Each of our B-25s had 18 machine guns with lots of firepower — the barrels would get so hot, many of them had to be changed after each mission,” he recalled.
He also remembers the typhoons that battered Okinawa, “The three of us who shared a tent thought we could hold on and keep it from blowing away — we were wrong. Even our mess hall blew away. We finally spent the night in a Japanese burial tomb.”
Welfare has vivid memories of V-J Day: “That night, you could have read a book from tracer bullets being fired into the air. After training for weeks for the pending invasion of Japan, we were more than happy to stand down.”
The Welfares settled in Roanoke, Va. He used his engineering expertise with several companies before founding his own multi-state business, Heat Product Sales, Inc., which he operated for over 25 years.
Both Lois and John Welfare held leadership positions at Virginia Heights Baptist Church, where they were active members for 50 plus years. Per John Welfare, “The honor I’m most proud of is to have been named Deacon Emeritus at Virginia Heights.”
Just as three Welfare brothers chose Salem College girls, three other Welfare brothers found their brides outside Old Salem.
Remarkably, all six brothers served in World War II — and came home without a scratch.
Charles Welfare graduated from Wake Forest University and earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He served as a Navy doctor in both the African and Pacific Theaters. He was in private practice for 30 years and Chief of Medical Cardiology at Forsyth Memorial Hospital.
Bradley Welfare, Jr. obtained his law degree from Duke University. He enlisted in the Army as a private but was later commissioned as an officer. He spent many years in the Pentagon, where he chaired the Army Contract Arbitration Board.
Doug Welfare was drafted into the Army, where he was selected as an aviation cadet. He flew 30 combat missions from North Africa as a B-24 navigator, and later flew as a B-29 group navigator in the Pacific Theater. He retired as a buyer in the Sears Catalog Distribution Center in Greensboro.
Henry Welfare was also an aviation cadet and became a B-17 pilot with the 8th Air Force. After completing 25 combat missions, he volunteered for 10 more. He retired as a marketing manager for IBM.
Robert Welfare was enrolled in a military school on V-J Day. He joined the Army and participated in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials. His 40-year civilian career was with Piedmont Airlines.
According to Beth Welfare, “Grandmother Mabel Welfare wrote each of her six boys at least once a week while they were away. Many of those letters are still in family hands and much-cherished.
“When folks asked how she coped with all her boys in harm’s way, she replied, ‘I stayed on my knees a lot.’ ”
The patriarch of the family was Bradley Welfare, Sr., who worked many years as circulation manager for the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel. “Even though he was slight in stature, my brothers and I referred to him as a giant in character,” recalled John Welfare.
John Welfare, now 96, is the fifth of the six brothers and the sole survivor. He is a resident of Heritage Greens in Greensboro.
