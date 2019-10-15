As a part of the Partners of Excellence Program, the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering a ServSafe Manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102 in High Point.
Josh Cooke from Raise-the-Grade will be the instructor.
The cost for HPCVB attendees is $104.30 (a 30% discount), which includes everything needed for the class day, the exam and light refreshments throughout the day. Early registration in suggested as space is limited.
To register, visit www.raisethegrade.com and click on the “Find a Class” tab. Scroll down and click on the “High Point ServSafe Class.” Then click “Event details.” To receive the discounted rate, type in the discount code HPCVB19 and click “Update Cart.”
For information, call 844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
