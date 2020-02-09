The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau will celebrate Mardi Gras from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St. in High Point.
Visitors and locals are invited to attend the event, which will include a photo booth, scavenger hunt and door prizes.
Brandon Vaughn will play jazz and refreshments will include local beer from Brown Truck Brewery, Texas Roadhouse Tasters and King Cakes from Sweet Shoppe.
For information about this free event, contact Casey Hawkins at 336-884-5255 or chawkins@highpoint.org.
Landlords, learn more about housing vouchers
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point will hold a landlord seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at its main office at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
The HPHA administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point.
The HCV program is the federal government’s major program for assisting low- to moderate-income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.
Over the last few months, the HPHA applied for and was awarded 75 new mainstream vouchers that will assist non-elderly persons with disabilities to gain stable housing with Section 8 housing assistance. The HPHA has grown the Section 8 Voucher Program from 1,519 to 1,812 vouchers.
The HPHA’s Section 8 HCV program’s waiting list has been closed since April 30, 2019, but it will be opened in February.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
Nominate someone for ArtsGreensboro award
ArtsGreensboro is accepting nominations for its yearly Arts Award Program. Each year ArtsGreensboro recognizes artists, community leaders, educators and business who are making an impact on the cultural landscape of Greensboro.
The awards are: The O. Henry Lifetime Award, the Arts in Business Award, the Arts Educator of The Year Award and the Betty Cone Medal of Arts Award.
Nominations will be accepted through ArtsGreensboro’s online portal at artsgreensboro.org. Nominees will be reviewed by ArtsGreensboro’s marketing committee.
The awards will be announced at the nonprofit’s inaugural State of the Arts Luncheon on April 23 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. The theme for this year’s luncheon is Creatives Drive Business.
Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at artsgreensboro.org.
