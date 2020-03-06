The Greensboro Public Library, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Greensboro Science Center are teaming up to honor Earth Day’s 50th anniversary at Greensboro’s Earth Day Celebration.
This free, community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro.
The celebration is designed to encourage members of the community to learn about — and adopt — sustainable practices that will help care for the Earth. Guests will be invited to discover nature as they explore trails, meet live animals and learn about sustainable gardening.
Dozens of ecological organizations will be on hand with displays and hands-on activities highlighting everything from alternative vehicles to Earth-friendly science spotlights. Live music, hayrides, food trucks and family-focused games and activities will enhance the celebratory atmosphere.
Guests are encouraged to enter at Jaycee Park, at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/earthday.
Registration open for Science Center’s Tuxedo Trot
Registration for the Greensboro Science Center’s seventh annual Tuxedo Trot: Run for the Penguins, sponsored by Greensboro Pediatricians, is open. This 5K and Kids’ Fun Run will take place April 25. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the Kids’ Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. Event proceeds will be donated to African penguin conservation efforts.
Registration fees for the 5K are $30 through April 23 and $35 on April 25. Registration fees for the fun run are $15 through April 23 and $20 on April 25.
In 2019, the event raised $9,186.50, which was donated to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds. Since this event’s inception in 2014, $60,000 has been donated to SANCCOB for the conservation of wild African penguins.
Participants may park at the center or the Spencer Love Tennis Center at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro; participants are strongly encouraged to carpool.
For information, visit www.tuxedotrot.com.
Reading for toddlers, families resumes at Archdale library
The Archdale Public Library, adjacent to the Creekside Park on South Main Street, will resume its story times for toddlers (best for children ages 12 to 24 months) and their parents, grandparents and caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and for preschoolers on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
For information, call 336-431-3811 or visit www.randolphlibrary.org.
