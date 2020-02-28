Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will extend the designer deadline for this year’s Rock the Runway to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 29.
“We’ve noticed a lot of designers were excited to get the word that Rock the Runway is coming back, but that they also needed more time to prepare their application materials and portfolio,” says Teresa Smith, marketing director for Triad Goodwill.
Titled Rock the Runway: Shock the Runway, the fashion event will debut Oct. 24.
Selected designers will be provided with gift cards to purchase clothing and other items from Triad Goodwill’s 24 retail stores in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. Designers will reconstruct the garments to create runway-ready fashion inspired by the colors, motifs, style or themes of classic scary movies.
To be considered, potential designers must apply online and submit photos of four of their best designs and agree to meet all deadlines.
To apply, visit http://goodwillrocktherunway.org/designer2020.
Registration open for workshop on caring
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point will hold an introductory workshop for the Stephen Ministry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive.
The workshop will feature three sessions designed to enhance participants’ caregiving skills and help congregations explore ways to expand caring ministries.
The cost is $15 per person or $50 for four or more people from the same congregation.
To register, call 314-428-2600 or visit stephenministry.org/workshop.
Pitch your idea for chance to win prize
Launch Greensboro will host Capital Connects on March 4 at Union Square, 124 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event provides education opportunities for investors and connections to entrepreneurs seeking capital for their company. Startups presenting at this event have raised more than $9.5 million from local investors.
Entrepreneurs “compete” for a $7,500 award package by presenting an eight-minute pitch to regional investors and community leaders.
To apply, visit http://bit.ly/2020CapConApp.
For information, contact Libby Boehne at 336-265-3331 or email lboehne@greensboro.org.
Donate food to animal group at winter hike
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 p.m. March 14 on the Haw River State Park Iron Ore Belt Access. Admission will be one donated bag of food for cats or dogs which will be delivered to the Humane Society of the Piedmont.
Participants should meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Haw River State Park, Iron Ore Belt Access trailhead at 6068 N. Church St. for participant parking and donation collection. The trail is 3.2 miles. The hike is easy to moderate based on the distance and terrain.
